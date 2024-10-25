World

Highest tandem jump: Wigginton and Coker break world record

Skydivers Wigginton and Coker jumped from 42,000 feet to pay tribute to a late friend

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024


James C. Wigginton and Alex Coker of the United States broke the world record for the highest tandem parachute jump or skydive ever.

According to the Guinness World Record, the skydivers jumped from a momentous 42,018 ft (12,807 m) in Memphis, Tennessee, to set a new record for other skydivers in the world.

It is worth noting that a standard tandem skydive is done from between 8,000 and 14,000 ft., whereas a commercial passenger plane usually flies at around 35,000 ft.

Wigginton and Coker made the new world record back on May 25, 2024, in honor of their late dear friend and teammate Thomas J. Noonan III. They carried pictures of Tom and his girlfriend Julie Watkins with them during the skydive.

Alex confessed, “I felt at peace with this jump. There was a lot of preparation, this wasn’t a regular skydive... There’s nothing else like it in the world.”

Moreover, Wigginton, who already held this record with Arkadiusz Majewski of Poland in 2019 after they jumped from 11,405 m (37,417 ft), said, “I was supposed to jump with my teammate Tom Noonan, and he incurred an injury, and so I ended up having to jump with a gentleman from Poland.”

“In 2021, we attempted this jump from 41,000 feet, and unfortunately it resulted in Tom’s passing. Tom was in his mid-40s and spent his entire career as a tandem skydiver, so everybody around the world knew of Tom Noonan,” he continued.

Tom tragically died after a malfunction of the oxygen system, which caused him and everyone on board hypoxia.

Highest tandem jump: Wigginton and Coker break world record

Highest tandem jump: Wigginton and Coker break world record
Matthew Perry's mom shares his chilling death prediction in final days: 'He felt it’

Matthew Perry's mom shares his chilling death prediction in final days: 'He felt it’
Liam Payne fans’ campaign for new law reaches parliament after hitting big milestone

Liam Payne fans’ campaign for new law reaches parliament after hitting big milestone
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'

Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'

World News

Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Hong Kong finds its historic first-ever dinosaur fossils
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patient's eyebrows in historic surgery
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
India and China begin troop withdrawal to ease border tensions
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Rare Norman coins found in England become most valuable treasure ever
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Teenager charges for shooting 5 family members in Washington: Report
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
World Bank unveils global initiative to empower 300 million women by 2030
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Biden to make historic apology ahead of presidential election
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Canada announces major cut in immigration to address population growth concerns
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Frelimo retains power in Mozambique amid fraud allegations
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Odisha and west Bengal brace for Cyclone Dana with major evacuations