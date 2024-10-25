Entertainment

BTS' RM, Jimin, J-Hope shower love on Jin's pre-release single ‘I'll Be There’

Jin dropped his pre-release single, I'll Be There, ahead of his solo debut album, Happy , on October 25

  • October 25, 2024


BTS members proves to be there for each other on every occasion!

On October 25, Jin dropped his pre-release single, I'll Be There, ahead of his solo debut album, Happy , set unveil on November 15.

Following the release of new single, Jin’s fellow members and fans could not hold themselves from showering love on him.

RM, the septet’s leader who is currently serving in the military, took to Instagram Stories to send a heartfelt message to Jin.

"Jin Fighting (Good Luck)” he wrote alongside a video of I'll Be There.

Meanwhile, Jimin showed his supports to Jin by simply updating his Weverse profile picture to a still from Jin's music video and also added song lyrics to his bio.

J-Hope, who recently reunited with Jin after his discharge from military service, also heaped praises on the elder member with posting a clip of the music video on his Instagram Story.

"It's refreshing, Jin," he penned along the video, adding his voice.

Additionally, Jin's elder brother, Kim Seok Jung, also joined in with a humorous post.

"Why do I see Captain Park Hyo Shin here?" he wrote, joking about Jin's resemblance to Captain Park Hyo Shin.

Fans eagerly anticipating Happy's November 15 release, which will unveil 3 different versions, Journey, Imagine, and Navigate, including six tracks, with Running Wild as the lead single.

