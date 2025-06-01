'Little Women' star Saoirse Ronan to welcome first child with Jack Lowden? 

Saoirse Ronan is set to embark on a motherhood journey as the actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Jack Lowden.
The Daily Mail shared pictures of the Little Women starlet walking with her partner with a baby bump while strolling on the busy streets of London accompanied by their dog Fran.
During the outing, Saoirse was pictured wearing comfortable black clothing, and Jack opted for a casual outfit.
However, the 31-year-old American-Irish actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet in France last week, where she attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show in Avignon.
As of now, neither the couple confirmed the reports of their first pregnancy nor did they make any social media announcement.
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden complete relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Saoirse and Jack kept their relationship low-key since they began dating each other.
They initially sparked romance speculations in December 2018 after being romantically linked for a year.
At the time, an insider revealed to Page Six that the couple had become more than just friends a year after denying the romance rumors.
After briefly dating each other, Saoirse Ronan and her husband, Jack Lowden, quietly tied the knot at an intimate wedding function in July last year, as reported by Scottish civil marriage records.
The two made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple at the 2024 Emmys Award show, where Lowden was nominated for his Supporting Role in the drama Slow Horses.