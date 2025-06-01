Entertainment

'Little Women' star Saoirse Ronan to welcome first child with Jack Lowden?

Jack Lowden and Saoirse Ronan secretly tied the knot in July last year after dating each other for longtime

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Little Women star Saoirse Ronan to welcome first child with Jack Lowden?
'Little Women' star Saoirse Ronan to welcome first child with Jack Lowden? 

Saoirse Ronan is set to embark on a motherhood journey as the actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Jack Lowden. 

The Daily Mail shared pictures of the Little Women starlet walking with her partner with a baby bump while strolling on the busy streets of London accompanied by their dog Fran.

During the outing, Saoirse was pictured wearing comfortable black clothing, and Jack opted for a casual outfit. 

However, the 31-year-old American-Irish actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet in France last week, where she attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show in Avignon.

As of now, neither the couple confirmed the reports of their first pregnancy nor did they make any social media announcement. 

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden complete relationship timeline:   

For those unaware, Saoirse and Jack kept their relationship low-key since they began dating each other.

They initially sparked romance speculations in December 2018 after being romantically linked for a year. 

At the time, an insider revealed to Page Six that the couple had become more than just friends a year after denying the romance rumors. 

After briefly dating each other, Saoirse Ronan and her husband, Jack Lowden, quietly tied the knot at an intimate wedding function in July last year, as reported by Scottish civil marriage records. 

The two made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple at the 2024 Emmys Award show, where Lowden was nominated for his Supporting Role in the drama Slow Horses

Jennifer Lopez shares motivating messages as ex Ben Affleck hits personal lows
Jennifer Lopez shares motivating messages as ex Ben Affleck hits personal lows
JLo’s powerful words come at the same time her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, goes through major personal setbacks
Taylor Swift sparks pregnancy buzz as fans notice baby bump in new appearance
Taylor Swift sparks pregnancy buzz as fans notice baby bump in new appearance
The 'Lover' crooner ignites pregnancy speculations during her latest outing in New York City with pal Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift reunites with Selena Gomez in NYC after reclaiming her masters
Taylor Swift reunites with Selena Gomez in NYC after reclaiming her masters
The 'Lover' singer announced the delightful update of her masters' reclaim this week
Jacob Elordi takes on 'rageful' role in upcoming movie 'Frankenstein'
Jacob Elordi takes on 'rageful' role in upcoming movie 'Frankenstein'
'Frankenstein' slated to be released on Netflix in November this year
Kanye West breaks silence on viral legal letter to Kim Kardashian: ‘Hoax’
Kanye West breaks silence on viral legal letter to Kim Kardashian: ‘Hoax’
The ‘Carnival’ rapper issues statement on claims that he sent his ex-wife Kim Kardashian a legal demand letter
Lady Gaga performs viral ‘Wednesday’ dance ahead of season 2 release
Lady Gaga performs viral ‘Wednesday’ dance ahead of season 2 release
Lady Gaga delivers electrifying performance of ‘Abracadabra’ and ‘Zombieboy’ at Netflix’s Tudum
Miley Cyrus reveals true feeling on dad Billy Ray’s romance with Elizabeth Hurley
Miley Cyrus reveals true feeling on dad Billy Ray’s romance with Elizabeth Hurley
Billy Ray Cyrus sparked romance rumors with Elizabeth Hurley in April
Timothée Chalamet ex-girlfriend Eiza González reacts to Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet ex-girlfriend Eiza González reacts to Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González briefly dated four years ago
Beyoncé smashes records with Cowboy Carter Tour shows in New Jersey
Beyoncé smashes records with Cowboy Carter Tour shows in New Jersey
Beyoncé wraps up series of concerts for the Cowboy Carter Tour in New Jersey
Ben Affleck pokes fun at Matt Damon’s gray beard at Netflix Tudum event
Ben Affleck pokes fun at Matt Damon’s gray beard at Netflix Tudum event
The longtime friends and collaborators released first footage from their new film, 'The Rip' at the event
'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer: Adam Sandler makes iconic comeback
'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer: Adam Sandler makes iconic comeback
'Happy Gilmore 2' stars Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen in the main lead roles
A$AP Rocky rushes through rain to join pregnant Rihanna after her father’s death
A$AP Rocky rushes through rain to join pregnant Rihanna after her father’s death
Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty passed away at the age of 70 in Los Angeles on Saturday