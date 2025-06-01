Lady Gaga performs viral ‘Wednesday’ dance ahead of season 2 release

Lady Gaga electrified the Netflix’s Tudum stage with a show-stopping performance of Abracadabra and Zombieboy with iconic Wednesday dance routine.
On Saturday, the Poker Face hitmaker attended the streamer's Tudum 2025 live event. She was joined by Jenna Ortega.
Gaga performed her hit tracks alongside performers dressed like Wednesday Addams, her butler Lurch and the disembodied hand Thing.
The hit series announced her role as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher, in the second instalment.
Other guest stars this season include Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.
Netflix also dropped the first six minutes of Wednesday season 2 during the stellar event.
Fans reaction to Lady Gaga's performance:
A fan commented, "I love that they brought Jenna Ortega out for the performance."
Another wrote, "Jenna looks like a lost fan who couldn’t find her seat and just sat on the one that was empty."
A third noted, "You can hear Gaga’s incredible vocals so much more clearly in this video than the official video of this performance."
The most-awaited show will be released in two parts. The first half of the series will release on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with the second half following on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.