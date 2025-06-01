Entertainment

Taylor Swift sparks pregnancy buzz as fans notice baby bump in new appearance

The 'Lover' crooner ignites pregnancy speculations during her latest outing in New York City with pal Selena Gomez

After celebrating Taylor Swift's reclaiming of her master recordings, fans are now buzzing again after spotting a tiny baby bump during the singer's latest appearance.

Just a day after sparking a wave of excitement among her die-hard fans by announcing that she now owns all her masters, the Wildest Dreams crooner stepped out with bestie Selena Gomez in New York City to celebrate the huge victory.

For the outing, the Lover songstress stunned in a chic, mid-thigh black dress featuring shimmering silver borders and a sparkling neckline.

To complement the gorgeous look, Swift wore her blonde hair in a messy low bun, carried a black handbag, and donned a couple of statement jewelry.

She also rocked a pair of brown high heels, adding a few more inches to her already tall frame.

However, what sparked a frenzy among her eagle-eyed fans was the tiny baby bump that the singer seemingly tried to conceal beneath her slightly loose outfit.

Fans speculate Taylor Swift's pregnancy:

On its official Instagram account, Deuxmoi shared a carousel of exclusive photographs of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez from their outing.

In the post's comment section, one of the fans speculated, "Is Tae pregnant?"

Another exclaimed excitedly, "PREGNANT," while a third expressed, "Oh she's definitely preggo, that nose..."

Meanwhile a fourth commented, "Lowkey pregnant? That little baby bump says it all."

However, many of the fans also rejected the rumors.

"Its just happy relationship weight, guys calm down," wrote one.

A second slammed, "God forbid someone is happy in their relationship.. it's not always pregnancy people."

Taylor Swift has been in a romantic relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce since the summer of 2023.

