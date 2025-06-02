'Daredevil' star Devin Harjes breathes his last at 41 after battle with cancer 

Devin Harjes tragically died at the age of 41 after battling with cancer.
According to People, the deceased star's representative said that the Manifest actor passed away on Tuesday, May 27th, at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City.
The spokesperson revealed to the outlet that the Daredevil actor was rushed to the emergency of the hospital after he complained of severe pain and was pronounced dead by the doctors last week.
He was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year.
The departed soul was famously known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and Daredevil.
Harjes played the role of Jack in The Broadwalk Empire, which was released in 2011.
He began his acting career by performing arts in theatre productions in Texas and NYC.
The FBI actor went on to guest star in Blue Bloods, Orange is the New Black, Gotham, and Daredevil.
Early life of Devin Harjes:
Harjes, who was born in Texas in July 1983, was honored by several Hollywood figures, including Director Antonio DiFonzo, who penned an emotional note for the actor, "Terribly sad news as we lost Devin Harjes."
"An amazing actor and friend. He was constantly striving to be better and put his heart and soul into everything he did! We will never forget you and your amazing part in The Boyz of Summer and our lives. Rest in peace, Lion Heart," he lamented.
Popular filmmaker Debra Markowitz paid a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram handle, writing, "Way too young. RIP Devin."
As of now, Devin Harjes' parents have not revealed the details of his funeral.