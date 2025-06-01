Kanye West breaks silence on viral legal letter to Kim Kardashian: ‘Hoax’

Kanye West has cleared the air surrounding claims of sending a legal letter to ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Recently, TMZ reported that the 47-year-old American rapper and singer’s attorney, Kathy Johnson, sent a “cease and desist” letter to Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, in which the rapper penned his demands regarding the welfare and custody of his and The Kardashians alum’s children.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who ended their 7-year marriage in 2021, share four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. They have joint custody of the children and Ye pays $200,000 per month in child support.
As per the outlet, the Carnival rapper, in his letter, claimed that his former wife violated his “parental rights, exploit his children and breach the joint custody agreement established.”
The letter quickly went viral on the internet.
Breaking silence on the matter, Kanye West’s lawyer rejected the claims and stated that there is no truth in what TMZ reported and no such letter has ever been sent.
While speaking to Page Six, Ye’s attorney said, “The letter is quite obviously fraudulent. TMZ didn’t ask for comment before running the story, and this morning, they finally emailed us with second thoughts, asking if it had been a ‘publicity stunt.’ No. You fell for a hoax.”
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian:
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in April 2012, and tied the knot two years later in May 2014.
The former flames are parents to four children – North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.
In January 2021, Kim filed for divorce from YE and the duo reached settlement in November 2022.