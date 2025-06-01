Entertainment

Jacob Elordi takes on 'rageful' role in upcoming movie 'Frankenstein'

'Frankenstein' slated to be released on Netflix in November this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jacob Elordi takes on rageful role in upcoming movie Frankenstein
Jacob Elordi takes on 'rageful' role in upcoming movie 'Frankenstein' 

Jacob Elordi's co-stars, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth, made delightful remarks about his new haunting character in the upcoming film Frankenstein.

The horror-science fiction movie actors attended Netflix's Tudum event on Saturday, May 31st, where the first teaser of the movie was officially dropped.

During the star-studded event, Isaac and Goth shared Jacob’s character in the movie, in which he first time opted for a devilish role in the forthcoming project. 

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the 46-year-old American actor explained the Euphoria star's role as "heartbreaking" to see the actor in such a role. 

"He is such a graceful, beautiful, sad, and rageful portrait of this creature," Isaac added before Goth noted that the team "did such an amazing job with that makeup" to elevate his role.

She also recalled that playing such a demon character was quite a challenge for Elordi as "That was a hard gig for him he was in that makeup chair for hours, but it was worth it because the makeup was incredible." 

However, the Saltburn actor did not make an appearance alongside his co-star for the teaser launch of his new movie.

Frankenstein cast:  

In addition to Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth, several Hollywood A-listers, including Christopher Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance, and David Bradley, portrayed the leading roles.  

The film is directed by Guillermo del Toro and produced by J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber. 

Frankenstein is slated to be released in November this year on Netflix. 

Taylor Swift reunites with Selena Gomez in NYC after reclaiming her masters
Taylor Swift reunites with Selena Gomez in NYC after reclaiming her masters
The 'Lover' singer announced the delightful update of her masters' reclaim this week
Kanye West breaks silence on viral legal letter to Kim Kardashian: ‘Hoax’
Kanye West breaks silence on viral legal letter to Kim Kardashian: ‘Hoax’
The ‘Carnival’ rapper issues statement on claims that he sent his ex-wife Kim Kardashian a legal demand letter
Lady Gaga performs viral ‘Wednesday’ dance ahead of season 2 release
Lady Gaga performs viral ‘Wednesday’ dance ahead of season 2 release
Lady Gaga delivers electrifying performance of ‘Abracadabra’ and ‘Zombieboy’ at Netflix’s Tudum
Miley Cyrus reveals true feeling on dad Billy Ray’s romance with Elizabeth Hurley
Miley Cyrus reveals true feeling on dad Billy Ray’s romance with Elizabeth Hurley
Billy Ray Cyrus sparked romance rumors with Elizabeth Hurley in April
Timothée Chalamet ex-girlfriend Eiza González reacts to Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet ex-girlfriend Eiza González reacts to Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González briefly dated four years ago
Beyoncé smashes records with Cowboy Carter Tour shows in New Jersey
Beyoncé smashes records with Cowboy Carter Tour shows in New Jersey
Beyoncé wraps up series of concerts for the Cowboy Carter Tour in New Jersey
Ben Affleck pokes fun at Matt Damon’s gray beard at Netflix Tudum event
Ben Affleck pokes fun at Matt Damon’s gray beard at Netflix Tudum event
The longtime friends and collaborators released first footage from their new film, 'The Rip' at the event
'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer: Adam Sandler makes iconic comeback
'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer: Adam Sandler makes iconic comeback
'Happy Gilmore 2' stars Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen in the main lead roles
A$AP Rocky rushes through rain to join pregnant Rihanna after her father’s death
A$AP Rocky rushes through rain to join pregnant Rihanna after her father’s death
Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty passed away at the age of 70 in Los Angeles on Saturday
‘Squid Game’ Season 3: Player 456 confronts Front Man’s betrayal in gripping trailer
‘Squid Game’ Season 3: Player 456 confronts Front Man’s betrayal in gripping trailer
Netflix dropped the gripping first trailer for Season 3 of 'Squid Game' at Tudum on Saturday
‘Wednesday’ releases first six minutes of season 2 at Tudum live event
‘Wednesday’ releases first six minutes of season 2 at Tudum live event
Lady Gaga’s guest role officially confirmed by Netflix
'Stranger Things' season 5 confirmed for 3-part release with premiere date
'Stranger Things' season 5 confirmed for 3-part release with premiere date
'Stranger Things' final and fifth season is set to release in three parts: Volume 1, Volume 2 and the series finale