Jacob Elordi takes on 'rageful' role in upcoming movie 'Frankenstein' 

Jacob Elordi's co-stars, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth, made delightful remarks about his new haunting character in the upcoming film Frankenstein.
The horror-science fiction movie actors attended Netflix's Tudum event on Saturday, May 31st, where the first teaser of the movie was officially dropped.
During the star-studded event, Isaac and Goth shared Jacob’s character in the movie, in which he first time opted for a devilish role in the forthcoming project.
In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the 46-year-old American actor explained the Euphoria star's role as "heartbreaking" to see the actor in such a role.
"He is such a graceful, beautiful, sad, and rageful portrait of this creature," Isaac added before Goth noted that the team "did such an amazing job with that makeup" to elevate his role.
She also recalled that playing such a demon character was quite a challenge for Elordi as "That was a hard gig for him he was in that makeup chair for hours, but it was worth it because the makeup was incredible."
However, the Saltburn actor did not make an appearance alongside his co-star for the teaser launch of his new movie.
Frankenstein cast:
In addition to Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth, several Hollywood A-listers, including Christopher Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance, and David Bradley, portrayed the leading roles.
The film is directed by Guillermo del Toro and produced by J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber.
Frankenstein is slated to be released in November this year on Netflix.