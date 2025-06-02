Entertainment

Vanessa Kirby reveals first pregnancy at 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' premiere

The 'Mission: Impossible' starlet debuted her growing baby bump at the premiere of her upcoming film, 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Vanessa Kirby’s is soon going to welcome a little addition to her family!

At the premiere of her upcoming film, Fantastic Four: First Steps, the 37-year-old English actress announced her first pregnancy by debuting a growing baby bump.

The event took place at the CCXPMX Film Festival in Mexico City on Saturday.

Walking confidently at the star-studded event’s red carpet, Kirby rocked a glittery sea green form-fitting Schiaparelli dress that she paired with black heels.

While posing for photographs, the Mission: Impossible starlet was seen gently holding her baby bump.

Joining her at the festival were her costars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon MossBachrach.

Who is Vanessa Kirby dating?

Vanessa Kirby is currently in a romantic relationship with American lacrosse player Paul Rabil.

The lovebirds confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official in November 2023, when the sports executive dropped a carousel of photographs with the actress.

In the post’s caption, he penned, “from the very minute we first met in des moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you.”

Fantastic Four: First Steps plot:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ plot on IMDb reads, “Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer.”

Fantastic Four: First Steps release date:

The upcoming installment of the Fantastic Four film series is set to release on July 25, 2025.

