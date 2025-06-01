Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez shares motivating messages as ex Ben Affleck hits personal lows

JLo's powerful words come at the same time her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, goes through major personal setbacks

Jennifer Lopez has posted strong messages amid her ex-husband, Ben Affleck's emotional setbacks.

Taking to her official Instagram account over the weekend, the Atlas starlet shared a carousel of photographs as she wrapped the month of May.

Captioning the post, "MAY 2025," the Unstoppable actress dropped a powerful message In the second slide of the heartwarming series of snaps.

'Before May ends, Please take time to appreciate yourself for small wins and the battles that you conquered. Keep going, so proud of you," read the note.

In the last slide, Lopez shared one more message that stated, "Not every woman that keeps up with her physical presence does it for attention. Some of us just like to look good all the time, for ourselves."

Meanwhile, other images in the carousel featured several glimpses of the beautiful actress, captured throughout the month.

This update by Jennifer Lopez comes amid the reports suggesting that her former husband is going through personal lows.

Ben Affleck hit with personal setbacks:

Ben Affleck is reportedly facing major personal setbacks, with both his exes, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner, moving forward in their romantic lives.

While his former girlfriend de Armas's romance is reportedly blossoming with legendary actor, Tom Cruise, Affleck's ex-wife Garner is preparing to marry her longtime boyfriend, John Miller, making the actor feel lonely and vulnerable.

