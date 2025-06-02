Miley Cyrus drops cinematic video of new song 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved'

Miley Cyrus rubbed shoulders with Naomi Campbell for her new track, Every Girl You've Ever Loved, after releasing her highly-anticipated music album, Something Beautiful.
The Flowers crooner turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 1st, to drop a glimpse into her newly released rendition alongside the British fashion model.
Miley launched the second collaborative song over the weekend on all her social media accounts.
In the stunning video, Naomi was walking gracefully while the Grammy-winning singer boldly posed for the camera.
The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter penned a heartfelt caption alongside her post, "Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved starring @naomi is out now on the new album Something Beautiful. Full visual hits theaters June 12. Pose."
In addition to Every Girl You've Ever Loved, the Hannah Montana actress has also dropped another featured song with Brittany Howard as part of her new musical collection, Something Beautiful.
How many tracks includes in Miley Cyrus' new album?
Miley’s ninth album is based on 13 tracks, including Prelude, More to Lose, End of the World, Easy Lover, Golden Burning Sun, Interlude 1, Reborn, Interlude 2, Pretend You're God, and Give Me Love.
Something Beautiful was officially launched on May 30th and can be streamed on all social media handles of the renowned singer.
Miley Cyrus is set to serve Something Beautiful as a visual album on June 12th before premiering the album at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6th this year.