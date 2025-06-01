Taylor Swift reunites with Selena Gomez in NYC after reclaiming her masters  

Taylor Swift took her close pal, Selena Gomez, out for intimate celebrations of her masters, which she recently reclaimed.
The singer fellows reunited for a girls' night out in New York City on Saturday, May 31st, to spend quality time with each other.
As per the photos shared by celebrity gossip Instagram handle, Deuxmoi, Swift, and Gomez were seen involved in a deep conversation while dining together at the Monkey Bar restaurant in the Big Apple.
In the viral snapshots, the Cruel Summer crooner was wearing a black dress.
The Clam Down hitmaker opted for a brown outfit, which she carried along with a large coat.
However, neither Swift's NFL athlete boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joined the singers nor Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, accompanied them.
This appearance of the two comes after the Grammy-winning musician announced that she finally owns her masters.
For those unaware, reclaiming the master process usually allows them to regain control of her music catalog.
As reported by People, the Lover singer lost control of her music catalog after she was involved in a public ownership rift with the record executive Scooter Braun.
The 35-year-old renowned singer shared an update of her masters’ reclaim on Friday, May 30th, via a heartfelt Instagram post.
She penned the caption, "You belong with me."
As the post gained traction on social media, her longtime pal Gomez immediately turned to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the new career achievement of Swift, writing, "Yes you did that Tay. So proud!"
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's friendship timeline:
To note, they have been friends since they began dating Jonas Brothers in 2008, at the time Swift was romantically involved with Joe Jonas while Gomez was seeing Nick Jonas.
Despite their breakups with the Jonas brothers, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have continued to support each other through thick and thin.