Ben Affleck turns to his kids as exes Jennifer Garner, Ana de Armas move on

Ben Affleck is seeking comfort in his children as his personal life hits a low point!
As both of his exes, Jennifer Garner and Ana de Armas, are progressing and thriving their romantic lives, the Argo actor is seemingly trying to find solace in fatherhood.
Over the weekend, Affleck was spotted with his 13-year-old son Samuel in Los Angeles's Beverly Hills, reported the Daily Mail.
During the outing, the father-son duo spent some quality time together and also explored through the Beverly Hills outdoor shopping area while enjoying refreshing juices.
For the outing, the Deep Water actor donned a stylishly casual look that included a pink shirt and beige pants, complemented by a pair of shades.
Meanwhile, Samuel, who also rocked a casual outfit, looked handsome in a white tee and grey pants. Just like his father, the teenager also donned stylish sunglasses.
Affleck's outing comes after some sources suggested that he is "annoyed" after seeing his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas dating his pal Tom Cruise.
Ben Affleck faces major setbacks in personal life:
Ben Affleck has been hit with major personal setbacks recently as both his exes, Jennifer Garner and Ana de Armas, are moving forward in their love lives.
An insider, who spoke to the Daily Mail, revealed, "Ben is a kind of [a] jealous [type], yup. He really liked Ana a lot and then she walked away and left him sad. So to see her happy with his friend is kind of weird for him."
Meanwhile, a separate source told Radar Online that Jennifer Garner is going to "ban" the Batman star's entry in her wedding to longtime boyfriend, John Miller.