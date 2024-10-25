Ben Affleck seeks new romance post-Jennifer Lopez split but with one major condition

Ben Affleck is set to find new love following his recent split from Jennifer Lopez, but he has a firm non-negotiable requirement in his search for a new partner.
According to the Dailymail, the Good Will Hunting star is going through the “tough” fallout from their divorce with the Atlas starlet.
The source told the outlet, “Ben has not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again.”
They added, “He is not going to jump into anything serious until the divorce is finalized but that does not mean he cannot date.”
As per the tipster Ben “only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery. These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything. He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy.”
To note, the Gone Girl star rekindled his romance with The Mother starlet in 2021.
The estranged couple filed for divorce in August following the speculations regarding their split came to light.
Previously, Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children together before announcing their split in 2015.