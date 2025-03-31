Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez honour late hairstylist at his funeral  

Entertainment

  • March 31, 2025
Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez attended the funeral of their late hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, in Houston.

The celebrity stylist, who tragically passed away on February 23, was finally laid to rest on Sunday, March 30, in his hometown.

As reported by People, Jenner and Lopez were among the renowned Hollywood celebrities who attended Guerrero's funeral over the weekend.

Guerrero's family first announced his death in a somber Instagram post, sharing that the deceased artist unexpectedly passed away at the age of 34.

At the time, the Kylie Cosmetics founder offered his family to cover his funeral expenses, to which Guerrero's sister, Gris, publicly thanked her in an update on the family's GoFundMe page.

"Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support," Gris stated.

Guerrero sister additionally stated that Jenner was equally upset and wanted the deceased artist's family not to stress over the money for his funeral.

Both Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez have publicly shared their tributes on their Instagram accounts after the sudden death of Jesus Guerrero. 

