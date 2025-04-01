Entertainment

Selena Gomez makes big announcement about 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' stars David Henrie, Selena Gomez, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora

  • April 01, 2025
Selena Gomez has made a shocking announcement about her hit Disney show, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

On Monday night, the Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories and revealed that the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series has been picked up for a second season.

She stated, "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 is coming to Disney Channel and Disney+."

The show also stars David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos.

David posted a video clip with the cast on social media to share the delightful news with fans.

Related: Benny Blanco takes subtle dig at Selena Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber

He said in the statement, “I’m overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of ‘Wizards’ fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan! So many surprises in store for this second season. It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!”

The caption of the post read, “What’s that? A Hat…with a special message! Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 is coming to @disneychannel and @disneyplus! Let’s go!!!!”

Notably, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season two might start production next month in Los Angeles.

Related: Selena Gomez announces ‘special edition’ of ‘Call Me When You Break Up’

