Entertainment

Shakira wraps LMYNL Tour’s thrilling Mexico City shows with heartfelt post

The ‘Waka Waka’ singer had an ‘unforgettable’ experience performing LMYNL World Tour concerts in Mexico

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 31, 2025
Shakira wraps LMYNL Tour’s thrilling Mexico City shows with heartfelt post
Shakira wraps LMYNL Tour’s thrilling Mexico City shows with heartfelt post

Shakira had the best time performing the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour shows in Mexico.

On Monday, March 31, the Hips Don’t Lie crooner took to Instagram to reflect on her incredible experience performing LMYNL tour shows for the outstanding Mexico crowd.

Expressing her joy after seven superhit concerts, the Colombian songstress penned, “My beautiful Mexico, thank you for giving me 7 unforgettable nights that I will carry in my heart!”

The Whenever, Wherever singer, who will visit the city again in August for three more shows, continued, “We continue making history together! See you on August 27, 29, and 30 to break our own record with 10 GNP stadiums! You are the best of the best!”

Gushing over her fans, Shakira stated, “I love you! Aww!”

Related: Shakira rocks Mexico City with second electrifying LMYNL Tour show

The heartfelt caption was accompanied by a gorgeous photograph of the Waka Waka hitmaker, all excited as she took over the stage.

Commenting on the post, a fan expressed, “So proud to be there by your side. EPIC NIGHT!!!”

Another penned, “What an epic moment, you deserve it all Shakira, definitely the greatest Latina artist of all history, and she's Colombiana.”

“I love you Shaki you deserve that and more,” a third gushed.

Related: Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary

Shakira will next perform three shows in Santiago, Chile, on April 4, 5, and 7, 2025.

Kourtney Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son Rocky during family getaway
Kourtney Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son Rocky during family getaway
Ben Affleck indulges in his favorite activity after addressing JLo divorce
Ben Affleck indulges in his favorite activity after addressing JLo divorce
David Beckham hit with affair claim hours after sweet tribute to wife Victoria
David Beckham hit with affair claim hours after sweet tribute to wife Victoria
BLACKPINK’s Jennie expresses heartfelt gratitude to Billboard for huge honor
BLACKPINK’s Jennie expresses heartfelt gratitude to Billboard for huge honor
'The Last of Us 2' creator shares exciting details about upcoming series
'The Last of Us 2' creator shares exciting details about upcoming series
Richard Chamberlain dead: ‘Shogun, Thorn Birds’ star passes away at 90
Richard Chamberlain dead: ‘Shogun, Thorn Birds’ star passes away at 90
Morgan Wallen shocks fans by leaving 'SNL' after promoting new album
Morgan Wallen shocks fans by leaving 'SNL' after promoting new album
Billie Eilish pens moving note for mom Maggie Braid on her 66th birthday
Billie Eilish pens moving note for mom Maggie Braid on her 66th birthday
Lana Del Rey hints at new music with ‘Henry, Come On’ before album release
Lana Del Rey hints at new music with ‘Henry, Come On’ before album release
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after ‘Levitating’ lawsuit win
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after ‘Levitating’ lawsuit win
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Gracie Abrams at Billboard Women Awards
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Gracie Abrams at Billboard Women Awards
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming moment with son Phoenix in new video
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming moment with son Phoenix in new video