Shakira wraps LMYNL Tour’s thrilling Mexico City shows with heartfelt post

Shakira had the best time performing the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour shows in Mexico.
On Monday, March 31, the Hips Don’t Lie crooner took to Instagram to reflect on her incredible experience performing LMYNL tour shows for the outstanding Mexico crowd.
Expressing her joy after seven superhit concerts, the Colombian songstress penned, “My beautiful Mexico, thank you for giving me 7 unforgettable nights that I will carry in my heart!”
The Whenever, Wherever singer, who will visit the city again in August for three more shows, continued, “We continue making history together! See you on August 27, 29, and 30 to break our own record with 10 GNP stadiums! You are the best of the best!”
Gushing over her fans, Shakira stated, “I love you! Aww!”
The heartfelt caption was accompanied by a gorgeous photograph of the Waka Waka hitmaker, all excited as she took over the stage.
Commenting on the post, a fan expressed, “So proud to be there by your side. EPIC NIGHT!!!”
Another penned, “What an epic moment, you deserve it all Shakira, definitely the greatest Latina artist of all history, and she's Colombiana.”
“I love you Shaki you deserve that and more,” a third gushed.
Shakira will next perform three shows in Santiago, Chile, on April 4, 5, and 7, 2025.