Sabrina Carpenter celebrates another ‘special’ show of Short n’ Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter has concluded another “special” concert of her ongoing Short n’ Sweet tour.
On March 31, the Grammy-winning singer concluded her shows in Milan, Zurich, and Oslo.
She took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to fans for showing support to her.
Sabrina penned, “Milan, Zurich, and Oslo (Kiss emoji) i love you so much. looking out into the crowd to all of your perfect faces, seeing you singing every word has been so beyond special to me and I’ll never take it for granted!!! See you tonight Copenhagen.”
The first frame featured her posing in a chair while holding a mic.
Sabrina can be seen warming up before taking the stage with her background dancers in another photo.
Shortly after her post, concertgoers rushed to the comment section to share their magical experience.
A fan commented, “Last night was TRULY UNFORGETTABLE!!! Sabrina’s energy was infectious and the crowd was ELECTRIC! Singing Please Please Please with 50,000 of my closest friends was pure MAGIC.”
Another wrote, “JUST GOT BACK FROM THE OSLO CONCERT AND I'M STILL REELING!!! Sabrina absolutely rocked the stage! Favorite performance was Espresso hands down.”
To note, Sabrina Carpenter will perform next concert in Copenhagen.
Her mega-successful Short n’ Sweet tour will conclude on November 23, 2025.
