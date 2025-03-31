BLACKPINK’s Jennie expresses heartfelt gratitude to Billboard for huge honor

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is celebrating her historic honor!
On Sunday, March 30, the One of the Girls hitmaker turned to Instagram to share a gallery of gorgeous photographs from the star-studded 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California.
At the event, the How You Like That songstress was honored with the prestigious Global Force Award, making her the first K-pop soloist to earn this recognition.
Expressing heartfelt gratitude to Billboard, Jennie penned, “thank you @billboard for honoring me with the global force award.”
Continuing the statement, Jennie also extended heartwarming thanks towards all those who have supported her throughout her journey to fame and success.
“i got too nervous on stage and couldnt finish everything i want to say. i want to thank all the amazing women i get to work with. you guys are the true inspiration to this world and to me. thank you for walking this path with me. i love you. and to my fans all around the world. wouldnt be here with you!” the South Korean singer and rapper concluded.
At the event, Jennie turned heads in a beautiful red gown designed by Zuhair Murad, a Lebanese designer. The gorgeous ensemble featured a bold, deep neckline, and intricate pearl details.