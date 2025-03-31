Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son Rocky during family getaway

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her youngest son, Rocky Thirteen, with her husband Travis Barker in 2023

  • March 31, 2025
Kourtney Kardashian, who kept her youngest son Rocky Thirteen away from the spotlight, has shared a rare glimpse of him from their recent family vacation.

The Kardashians star turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, March 30, to release never-before-seen photos of her little bundle of joy, whom she welcomed on November 1, 2023, with her husband, Travis Barker.

Kourtney kicked off her post with an adorable snapshot of herself carrying Rocky alongside her life partner, a family frame showing the mesmerizing background of snow.

Another viral photo showcased the little one bundled up in a jacket and warm clothes to protect from the extreme cold temperatures.

In the final image, the toddler is seen playing with a recording camera while her mother cropped his face to maintain privacy.

The mom of four penned a heartfelt caption on her post, “Spring break road trip 2025.”

Kourtney’s other children Reign and Penelope accompanied their mom on her family vacation.

The 45-year-old reality TV star shares her two children Reign and Penelope with her former partner, Scott Disick.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians season six, the businesswoman confessed during the show that her family means the world to her and she could not imagine her life without them.

Kourtney Kardashian exchanged marital vows with Travis Braker in 2022 after parting ways with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. 

