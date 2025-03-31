Kim Soo-Hyun chokes back tears over dating claims amid Kim Sae-ron's death  

South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun recently addressed the dating allegations made by deceased actress Kim Sae-ron's family after her controversial death.
According to media reports, the popular Korean actress committed suicide in February this year, who was seemingly dated by the actor when she was just 15 years old.
Shortly after her death, Sae-ron's family made several allegations against Soo-Hyun, claiming that the actor and his talent agency threatened the late actress to repay a loan she owed him.
In response to these bombshell accusations, the 37-year-old star said in a press conference on Monday, March 31, saying, "I can't admit to something I didn't do."
He firmly denied the speculations of dating the actress when she was a minor.
However, the popular Korean A-lister said that he dated the deceased actress for a year when she was an adult, as they never dated while she was underage.
According to BBC, police officials are currently investigating the suicide of the actress.
They have not issued any report regarding Kim Sae-ron’s suicide matter.
The controversy has shocked South Korea and its entertainment industry and generated a backlash against Kim Soo-Hyun, whose roles in multiple hit drama series and films have made him one of its best-known stars.
