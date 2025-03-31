David Beckham hit with affair claims hours after sweet tribute to wife Victoria

David Beckham landed in hot water just hours after marking the UK’s Mother’s Day with a special tribute for his wife victoria Beckham.
The former footballer has been hit with fresh claims of having an extramarital affair with his former assistant, Rebecca Loos, twenty years ago.
In a candid conversation with 60 Minutes Australia for a segment published on Sunday, March 30, Loos once again reflected on her four-month romance with David back in 2003, which the legendary footballer had previously denied.
“In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them," the former Dutch model said.
she continued, “I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing."
"Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth," she added.
Recalling her dynamics with David when she was his assistant, Loos revealed that she was the "first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening."
Loos further added that she felt every cliched line David has ever told her during their fling.
However, she ended up feeling deceived and heartbroken two weeks later, at Ronaldo's birthday bash, when she saw the 49-year-old leaving the party with a beautiful model.
Loos broke the silence on her affair with David for the first time in 2004, who now shares four kids with Victoria Beckham.
At that time, David responded to the claims noting, "During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life," adding, "What appeared this morning is just one further example."
"The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this," he added.
David Beckham has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment on the matter.
The interview came on Mothering Sunday, when David Beckham shared a sweet post for his wife with a throwback picture.
"I'm so lucky to have so many incredible women around me who are the most amazing Mum's. I learn from you every single day Happy Mothers Day," David wrote alongside a black and white photo of Victoria with their kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham.