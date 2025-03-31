Ben Affleck indulges in his favorite activity after addressing JLo divorce

Ben Affleck enjoyed his favorite engagement after bombshell divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
On Sunday, March 30, Page Six reported that the Deep Water actor was spotted test driving several electric motorcycles in Los Angeles, California.
In the photographs taken this week, the Argo star was captured sporting a black jacket, jeans, and sneakers, paired with a black helmet as he went for a ride.
According to TMZ, the Gone Girl actor got three motorbikes delivered to his home that he took out to test.
It was also mentioned that the bikes can go up to 218 miles per hour, however, the 52-year-old American actor did not test the limits around his neighbourhood.
Affleck, who shares a 13-year-old son, Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, has shared his love of riding to him. The duo was spotted riding a motorbike together in June 2024.
Moreover, The Accountant actor also owns a customized BMW motorcycle, which he received as a present from his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas on the occasion of his 48th birthday in 2020.
This spotting comes just a few days after Ben Affleck broke silence on his divorce with Jennifer Lopez while speaking in an interview to British GQ.