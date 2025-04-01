Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino ‘officially’ call it quits after 7 years

Sydney Sweeney was spotted with pal Glen Powell, days after breaking up with fiancé Jonathan Davino

  • April 01, 2025
Sydney Sweeney and her longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino had officially “officially” broken up.

The 27-year-old Euphoria actress has been rapidly rising to stardom, and seemingly opted to leave her relationship with the 41-year-old businessman to focus on her stellar career in 2025.

Sweeney, 27, ignited split rumours earlier this month after she deleted a post of Davino, 41, off her social media.

A source recently told US Weekly, “Sydney and Jonathan are officially split,” adding that the Anyone but You star is “telling friends she is single.”

“They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” the insider explained.

Just days after reportedly splitting from Jonathan, Sydney was surprisingly spotted with her Anyone But You costar and pal Glen Powell at a restaurant in Dallas.

Another tipster explained the reason behind her breakup to PEOPLE, “What made her overwhelmed was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it.”

To note, the former pair first sparked dating rumours in 2018.

In March 2022, Jonathan and Sydney confirmed their engagement.

