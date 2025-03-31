Entertainment

Bella Hadid extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings with meaningful note

Bella Hadid dropped heartwarming Eid-ul-Fitr wishes for her Muslims fans on Instagram

  March 31, 2025
Bella Hadid extended her heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to her Muslims fans celebrating, around the world.

The 29-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 30, to send the heartiest wishes to the Muslim fans celebrating the festivities across the globe.

Bella re-shared Everyday Palestine's post that read "EID MUBARAK & FREE PALESTINE."

This caption-less post of the businesswoman came after she shared her heartwarming wishes to the people of Palestine earlier this month.

She released a statement at the time, “Iftar in Gaza on the first day of Ramadan, we will always find light in the darkness, Ramadan Mubarak, my family.”

The Palestinian-Dutch model and activist also penned, “Ramadan Mubarak to all of my Muslim friends, community, and loved ones.”

She also shared her blessings for the community, continuing, “I wish you health, prosperity, happiness, strength, and joy during this Holy month.”

For those unaware, Bella Hadid is the youngest daughter of Mohamed Hadid, who is a Palestinian-American real estate developer, while her mother, Yolanda Hadid, is a Dutch-American.

The fashionista is also a younger sister to her popular supermodel, Gigi Hadid. 

