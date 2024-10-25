Entertainment

One Direction albums re-enter UK top 40 chart following Liam Payne's tragic death

Liam Payne died last week aged 31 after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires

  October 25, 2024
The music enthusiast continues to mourn the loss of Liam Payne, with fans bringing all five One Direction studio albums back into the UK Top 40 chart.

Payne died on October 16, 2024, aged 31 after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The death of beloved One Direction band member has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans around the world and since then all their albums have seen a significant rise in streams.

Among the 5 albums, their third studio album Midnight Memories, which was released in 2013, re-entered the chart at number 13.

Meanwhile, 2015’s Made In The A.M. re-enters at number 21 as their 2014 release FOUR made it to number 22.

The 2012’s Take Me Home got back to 25th position while 2011 debut Up All Night on 38th number.

Besides the albums, two of their songs have also made it to the Top 10 singles charts with Night Changes entering at number 6 and Story Of My Life at number 9.

One Direction, which consisted of Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne, was formed in 2010 on the British television show The X Factor before breaking up in 2015.

