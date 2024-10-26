Entertainment

Rachel Zegler expresses optimism about her future: 'I'm grateful'

The 'Broadway' star Rachel Zegler says she is 'surrounded by wonderful people'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024
The Broadway star Rachel Zegler says she is surrounded by wonderful people
The 'Broadway' star Rachel Zegler says she is 'surrounded by wonderful people' 

Rachel Zegler is looking ahead at a bright future! 

In a candid conversation with PEOPLE at the opening night of her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet, the actress addressed her future. 

Zegler said, "I am surrounded by very, very loving, grounding people. My best friends, my mom and dad are very, very important and instrumental in keeping me sane." 

Further adding, "And I also have a really cute dog and that honestly gives my life structure beyond what this world is bringing me."

"So it could be the biggest year of my life and it is that I'm grateful, but as long as I get to go home to that sweet little face and feed him dinner and cook for the next week, then I'm very, very happy," she mentioned. 

On the work front, Rachel Zegler has been known for her breakout performance in Steven Spielberg's 2021 movie musical West Side Story and Lucy Gray Baird in 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. 

