Bruce Springsteen makes striking endorsement for Kamala Harris

Bruce Springsteen comes out in strong support of Kamala Harris while criticizing Donald Trump and his dictatorial-prone leadership style.
With a Georgia rally performance, the pioneer of heartland revealed he helped Kamala win the Presidential elections in 2024.
The legendary singer-songwriter sang his famous songs The Promised Land and Land of Hope and Dreams at the Georgia rally before Kamala took the stage.
As per TMZ, Bruce said, "Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant. He does not understand this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American."
"He supports Walz and Harris for president and vice president of the U.S., explaining that Harris endorses the law, the orderly change of government, and women’s rights," an insider added.
A source elaborated, "[Harris] wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens."
Sources further revealed, "I’m casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I urge all of you who believe in the American way to join me."
It is pertinent to mention that other than the renowned Bruce Springsteen, Kamala Harris has received tons of love and support from celebrities like Eminem, Beyoncé, Julia Roberts, Taylor Swift and countless others.
On the other hand, Donald Trump won the support of just one person, Mel Gibson.
For the unversed, Barack Obama and Eminem graced the Detroit rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on October 22 while Queen Bey will also be made part of a rally for Kamala in Houston.