Shakira reveals impact of music on her life after messy breakup with Gerard Piqué

  by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024
Shakira's love and passion for music helped her navigate grief after Gerard Piqué’s split. 

Speaking in a recent interview, the Waka Waka singer revealed that with the help of music she was able to face emotions since the end of her 11-year long relationship. 

She said, "Grief felt like an ongoing journey without a linear path. With music I was able to confront and accept my evolving emotions from anger and disappointment to hope and resilience." 

The Whenever, Wherever crooner continued, "I had begun to reconnect with myself outside of the relationship, rebuilding my identity and confidence as a single mother and artist." 

"My creative process has allowed me to translate my personal struggles into lyrics that resonate globally, capturing the ups and downs of love and loss," Shakira noted. 

It is pertinent to mention that she hinted at feelings of betrayal in her single Te Felicito to reflect on the heartbreak she endured.

For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s relationship,  once celebrated as a Hollywood-like love story, began showing deep cracks in early 2022. 

The couple confirmed their separation in June 2022 via social media. 

