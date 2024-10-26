Trending

Feroze Khan unveils cutesy click with second wife Zainab

The 'Humraaz' star Feroze Khan tied the knot for the second time in early June

  by Web Desk
  October 26, 2024
The Humraaz star Feroze Khan tied the knot for the second time in early June
The 'Humraaz' star Feroze Khan tied the knot for the second time in early June 

Feroze Khan broke the internet with a breathtaking photoshoot featuring new wife Zainab. 

Taking to Instagram on late Friday, the Gul-e-Rana actor shared a heartwarming click with his wife, looking happier than ever. 

The image captured the lovebirds in one frame with Khan looking away while his ladylove stared straight into the camera as the Hollywood singer Adele's song Skyfall played in the backdrop. 


This new post marked a new era for the married couple, showing off the intense love and bond they share. 

Shortly after the post went viral, Khan's ardent lovers flooded the comments section with pure love and joy. 

One fan wrote, "Woahh!!!That's my song." 

A second penned, "May Allah protect you both from evil eyes." 

"Mashallah the cutest photo on the internet today," the third effused. 

"You surprise us in the best of ways, " fourth person effused. 

It is pertinent to mention that the Khaani star's messy divorce battle with former wife took him to courts and tarnished his reputation. 

Many celebrities refused to work with him and opted out of dramas that casted Khan due to the domestic abuse allegations levied against him. 

For the unversed, Feroze Khan tied the knot for the second time in early June after divorcing first wife Syeda Aliza Sultan. 

