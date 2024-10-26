King Charles makes big announcement as he wraps Samoa tour

King Charles made a delightful announcement upon concluding his headline-making tour of Samoa.
The official Instagram page of the royal family shared that the monarch inaugurated the garden dedicated to Charles.
In the shared photos from the ceremony, His Majesty was seen beaming in joy amid his challenging battle with cancer.
The statement alongside the pictures reads, "The King’s Garden is officially open!"
"The special new garden is planted in a shape designed to represent a crown and contains native king ferns, English roses, and teuila (red ginger), the national flower of Samoa."
"The King’s Garden adjoins a site where Commonwealth leaders are invited to plant trees as part of efforts to off-set the carbon emissions of their travel to Samoa for CHOGM 2024," the message concluded.
It is important to mention that King Charles and Queen Camilla began their Samoa tour on October 23, 2024.
Notably, the monarch delivered a remarkable speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which took place for the first time in the Island country.
In his significant statement, the King of England urged people to work together in order to give a better future to the coming generations.