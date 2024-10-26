Royal

King Charles makes big announcement as he wraps Samoa tour

Buckingham Palace shares major update as King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to Samoa

  October 26, 2024
King Charles made a delightful announcement upon concluding his headline-making tour of Samoa. 

The official Instagram page of the royal family shared that the monarch inaugurated the garden dedicated to Charles. 

In the shared photos from the ceremony, His Majesty was seen beaming in joy amid his challenging battle with cancer. 

The statement alongside the pictures reads, "The King’s Garden is officially open!"

"The special new garden is planted in a shape designed to represent a crown and contains native king ferns, English roses, and teuila (red ginger), the national flower of Samoa."

"The King’s Garden adjoins a site where Commonwealth leaders are invited to plant trees as part of efforts to off-set the carbon emissions of their travel to Samoa for CHOGM 2024," the message concluded. 

It is important to mention that King Charles and Queen Camilla began their Samoa tour on October 23, 2024. 

Notably, the monarch delivered a remarkable speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which took place for the first time in the Island country. 

In his significant statement, the King of England urged people to work together in order to give a better future to the coming generations. 

Royal News

King Charles’ ‘lifelong aspiration’ on hold due to ‘doctor’s orders’
Royal family’s Christmas plans face chaos amid uncertainty for key members
Meghan Markle sets wrong example with 'untimely' move
Princess Beatrice takes inspiration from Kate Middleton for major role
Prince Harry's troubles may increase in US after upcoming elections
King Charles subtly responds to Lidia Thorpe claims in emotional CHOGM speech
Prince Harry rubs salt into Meghan Markle wounds with big win
King Charles to honor Queen Elizabeth in landmark CHOGM speech
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Portugal house buy sparks setback in their next move
King Charles new royal strategy to strengthen Prince William, Princess Kate roles
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Queen Camilla delivers key message amid delightful Samoa tour