Beyoncé pumps up Kamala Harris supporters at electrifying Houston rally

Beyoncé is teaming up with Harris to hype the Houston crowd!
On Friday, October 25, the US Vice President held a campaign rally in the Texas state city where she was joined by the Cowboy Carter artist, who delivered an electrifying speech to amp up the voters in Harris’ support.
The 43-year-old singer appeared in her hometown rally along with her mother, Tina Knowles, longtime friend and Destiny’s Child groupmate, Kelly Rowland, and country music star, Willie Nelson.
Officially endorsing the Democratic candidate, the TEXAS HOLD ‘EM singer stated, "We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud, country, Texas women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris.”
The statement was met with loud cheers from the crowd.
Beyoncé commended Kamala Harris for her efforts to create unity among the Americans and filling the environment with positivity.
She described Harris as “the woman who's been pushing for what this country really needs right now — unity. It's impossible not to feel the energy in this room, the positivity, the community, the humanity. We are at the precipice of an incredible shift. The brink of history."
Continuing her speech, Queen Bey told the audience that she was present in the rally as a “mother” and not a “celebrity or politician.” "A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in," Beyoncé added.
Additionally, she urged the voters to cast their votes for the Vice President to have a world where they have freedom to control their bodies, where they are not divided, where the daughters have no limitations and ceilings.
To note, US General Elections will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.