Hania Amir takes fans on a trip to her New York escapade

Hania Amir's New York escapade is all about fun and frolic!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the diva shared a bunch of photos documenting super-fun moments from the West Village, NYC.
In the first picture, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress was all smiles as she sat sat munching her favorite meal.
The next happened to be a wide shot of Hania strolling streets and capturing photos in stunning locations followed by a slew of same photos.
Next, Eagle-eyed fans noticed the dimple queen feeding and playing with puppies.
Further the carousel showed a cup of ice cream stealing the spotlight and Hania's heart.
Lastly, the Ishqiya star sent social media roaring with delight as her her favourite Badshah's song titled Shehzadi.
For the fun day out, the superstar wore a maroon tank top paired with large white pants and a beanie to complement her look.
Her ardent fans flooded the comments section with love on seeing the diva exude sheer charm.
One fan wrote, "5 foot 7 inch gaalon mein dimple-Badshah."
The second penned, "Badshah song describing Hania damn."
"27 never looked this pretty before," the third commented.
This was not the Parde Mein Rehne Do star's first holiday destination as she recently posted pictures from her London getaway.
On the work front, Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa's Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's finale episode will hit cinema screens on November 5, 2024.