Royal

King Charles waves 'bittersweet' goodbye to Samoa with powerful message

Queen Camilla and King Charles depart from Samoa on Saturday October 26, 2024, after historic tour

  • October 26, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla left Samoa with a powerful and uplifting message after successful 4-day tour.

The cancer-stricken monarch and his wife waved a “bittersweet” goodbye to the Pacific Island state after marking their first historic tour since ascending to the throne in 2022.

After delivering a memorable speech at the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on Friday, the King and his wife concluded their tour with a special visit to Siumu village.

Upon their arrival, the royal couple was given pink garlands, which they wore around their necks.

The King also received yet another chiefly title of To’aiga-O-Tumua by the village’s high chief, as he and Camilla were presented with sacred kava.

"May God bless this kava," said Charles while lifting the coconut shell and taking a sip.

Charles also expressed his thoughts on leaving the oceanic country with an emotional statement and a slew of photos capturing their last moments in the country.

The Royal Family Instagram account shared an iconic photo of Charles and Camilla, amid the dramatic scene of continuous downpour.

They were beaming with joy, holding their umbrellas as they were being escorted to their vehicles by village’s high chief.

King Charles waves bittersweet goodbye to Samoa with powerful message

"No dampening of spirits despite the on this parade! It was a bittersweet goodbye as local people at Siumu Village popped out to wish Their Majesties well, before their departure," the statement read.

"The village has been paired with the United Kingdom as part of the CHOGM ‘adopt a country’ programme," it added.

Royal News

Prince William gathers Hollywood A-listers for major upcoming event
King Charles makes big announcement as he wraps Samoa tour
King Charles’ ‘lifelong aspiration’ on hold due to ‘doctor’s orders’
Royal family’s Christmas plans face chaos amid uncertainty for key members
Meghan Markle sets wrong example with 'untimely' move
Princess Beatrice takes inspiration from Kate Middleton for major role
Prince Harry's troubles may increase in US after upcoming elections
King Charles subtly responds to Lidia Thorpe claims in emotional CHOGM speech
Prince Harry rubs salt into Meghan Markle wounds with big win
King Charles to honor Queen Elizabeth in landmark CHOGM speech
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Portugal house buy sparks setback in their next move
King Charles new royal strategy to strengthen Prince William, Princess Kate roles