King Charles waves 'bittersweet' goodbye to Samoa with powerful message

King Charles and Queen Camilla left Samoa with a powerful and uplifting message after successful 4-day tour.
The cancer-stricken monarch and his wife waved a “bittersweet” goodbye to the Pacific Island state after marking their first historic tour since ascending to the throne in 2022.
After delivering a memorable speech at the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on Friday, the King and his wife concluded their tour with a special visit to Siumu village.
Upon their arrival, the royal couple was given pink garlands, which they wore around their necks.
The King also received yet another chiefly title of To’aiga-O-Tumua by the village’s high chief, as he and Camilla were presented with sacred kava.
"May God bless this kava," said Charles while lifting the coconut shell and taking a sip.
Charles also expressed his thoughts on leaving the oceanic country with an emotional statement and a slew of photos capturing their last moments in the country.
The Royal Family Instagram account shared an iconic photo of Charles and Camilla, amid the dramatic scene of continuous downpour.
They were beaming with joy, holding their umbrellas as they were being escorted to their vehicles by village’s high chief.
"No dampening of spirits despite the on this parade! It was a bittersweet goodbye as local people at Siumu Village popped out to wish Their Majesties well, before their departure," the statement read.
"The village has been paired with the United Kingdom as part of the CHOGM ‘adopt a country’ programme," it added.