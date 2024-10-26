Royal

Prince Harry upsets cancer-stricken King Charles with shocking decision

King Charles receives heartbreaking news from Montecito

  October 26, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly left his cancer-stricken father King Charles upset with his surprising move during the monarch's significant tour of Australia and Samoa. 

For the unversed, a paperback version of the Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir Spare was released on Thursday. 

Notably, the timing of release coincided with the monarch's much-awaited first big foreign tour since he ascended the throne. 

However, it is still unclear whether Harry was involved in the process of the release of the paperback version of his book. 

Speaking of this shocking decision, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express that the Sussexes once again allegedly tried to steal the limelight from the key royal event. 

He said, "It is open to question whether Harry chose the date of the release of his memoir, Spare, or whether its publishers Random House, decided on it."

"However, it is inconvenient, to put it mildly, that it is in the middle of a highly significant royal tour for King Charles," the royal commentator added.

Richard claimed that the royal family's well-wishers might see this coincidence as "an example of the Sussexes, once again, seizing the limelight."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry originally released his explosive memoir Spare in January 2023, which portrayed the key members of the royal family in a negative light. 

