‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' song teaser: Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan revive Manjulika

Kartik Aaryan is offering thrilling sneak peeks of Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan as Manjulika!
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Friday night, October 25, the Chandu Champion actor dropped an exciting video of the iconic Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actress dancing passionately alongside Vidya as they stepped into the chilling character of Manjulika in Ami Je Tomar 3.0.
The caption read, “This is just a Teaser!! PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI.”
Praising the legendary actresses, he continued to add, “From watching these two legends on the big screen to witnessing them perform live, it’s been an experience of a lifetime.”
“#AmiJeTomar3.0 is pure cinematic magic- watch it to believe it,” the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor concluded.
With the iconic singer Shreya Ghoshal's enchanting voice playing in background, the video song teaser featured Madhuri and the Hamari Adhuri Kahani actress coordinating their steps as they gave a mesmerizing performance.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment to the 2007 Indian Hindi-language psychological thriller comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The 2007 original film featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel in main roles.
Meanwhile, the ensemble cast of the second sequel showcased Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated to run in cinemas on November 1, 2024.