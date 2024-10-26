Chris Brown under fire after allegations of sexual assault at 'Diddy’ Yacht party

Chris Brown has been hit with new allegations after a woman accused him of sexual assault at Sean “Diddy” Combs Yatch's party.
In the new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence, multiple women shared their alleged experiences with the R&B singer.
The one woman with an identity of Jane Doe claimed that Brown raped her in 2020, which his attorneys denied in the documentary.
"Even coming forward as a Jane Doe, some people still found out who I was," an anonymous woman says, adding that she received death threats after the incident. "Coming forward with this now, I just hope I can shed light on what really happened."
As per the documentary, Doe revealed that after she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in dance, she went to Miami with a friend in 2020.
During her Miami trip, she received a call from a person who was inviting her to a disgraced singer’s yacht party.
Upon her arrival at the party, Doe met with Brown, she realized his presence was a "sign" that he could "maybe be able to help me or guide me or give me some advice.”
“We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird," she claimed.
Doe added, "I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy."
She recalled, "I remember I did lay back and I'm like, 'Why can't I get up?' Next thing I know he was on top of me and I couldn’t move and I said 'No' and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me," adding, "I was so disgusted."
However, Brown's lawyers argue that Doe's allegations were entirely based on false information and also Diddy’s lawyer refused to comment on the allegations.