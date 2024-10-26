Taylor Swift celebrates fans' 'mass movement of joy' at Eras tour

Taylor Swift brings joy to her fans and so does them!
During her Eras Tour stop in New Orleans on Friday, October 25, the Grammy-winning singer took a moment to gush over her devoted Swifties for starting the trend of trading friendship bracelets at her shows.
“You’ve created traditions. You’ve created this mass movement of joy every time we play a show. And it makes me so proud, it really does,” Swift said to the crowd, in a video posted on a fan account on X (formerly Twitter).
She further recalled the first time she saw fans trading friendship bracelets at her shows.
“I just showed up one day and you guys were trading friendship bracelets and I was like, ‘that’s cool’ — and now there is a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium,” she said, referring to the massive friendship bracelet displayed on the Caesars Superdome.
Swift added, “Which is so nice of them to do for us — but it's even nicer of you guys to create things that went so far beyond what I ever expected for this tour.”
The friendship bracelets, which are the beaded bracelets with titles and lyrics from Swift songs, have become a trend among her ardent fans at her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023.
Swifties wear them at the show and also swap them with other fans and celebrities attending the show.
Selena Gomez, Halsey, Lupita Nyong'o, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Lance Bass and Blake Lively have been spotted sporting them at Taylor Swift shows.