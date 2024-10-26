Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to team up for big venture amid marriage rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly teaming up for a new joint business venture in the liquor industry.
As per Life and Style, the source revealed that the multiple Grammys winner and the NFL player have big plans as they want to run a joint venture of liquor.
The source said, “The sky is the limit as far as what they can do together with their combined reach, so they’re looking at all kinds of opportunities where they could team up and the liquor business is a really obvious choice.”
They added, “There’s so much money to be made and it’s a very organic fit because they genuinely love making cocktails together and cutting loose.”
Speaking about Travis, he is currently “taking it very easy when it comes to drinking because he wants to be at his best for the season.”
The source mentioned that during their downtime the couple “partied a lot and they’re happy to make that a part of their brand going forward.”
“It’s not just the booze business they want to get into,” the source continued.
They added, “They’re looking to start all kinds of projects together, everything from a joint production company, to co-owning a sports team, their goal is to just grow their bank accounts and influence together.”
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in a relationship since September 2023.