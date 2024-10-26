Entertainment

Anne Hathaway's spooky 'Lady Libery' Halloween look sends chills to fans

Anne Hathaway debuted her unregenerable Halloween look with blonde and eerie makeup on Instagram

  October 26, 2024


Anne Hathaway has already kicked off Halloween with a spooky look!

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, The Princess Diaries actress debuted her unrecognizable Halloween look with a bunch of selfies.

In the carousel, Hathaway could be seen sporting short blonde bob wig and eerie makeup with a DIY 'Boo York City' T-shirt and the monument's famous crown, channeling famous Lady Liberty.

Her pale makeup, dark undereye circles, sharp eyeliner and deep velvet-colored lipstick made the look even more spookier.

'Boo York City,' she penned alongside the post with multiple Halloween themed emojis.

Hathaway’s post quickly racked up over 780,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans praising her unique take on the iconic Statue of Liberty.

One fan wrote, “You could haunt me any day or night.”

While another chimed, “OMG I didn't recognize u for a moment.”

“You’re the only one who could scare me and i wouldn’t care,” penned the third.

The fourth added, “I love that even for the costume you find a way to wear sunglasses.”

“You scared me (in the best way possible),” the fifth wrote.

Meanwhile, the sixth user commented, “Try harder next time: you still adorable.”

Anne Hathaway’s spooky look comes after she announced her return for the third installment of Disney's Princess Diaries franchise.

