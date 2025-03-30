Entertainment

'The Last of Us 2' creator shares exciting details about upcoming series

'The Last of Us' season 2 is slated to be released on HBO and Max next month

Craig Mazin recently revealed exciting details of the upcoming TV series, The Last of Us ahead of its release.

The 53-year-old American writer and director shared his thoughts on when the popular post-apocalyptic drama should conclude and why it makes sense.

In a conversation with People, the filmmaker was asked if the show would develop its own storylines once they finish adapting the existing storylines from both The Last of Us video games, to which he firmly responded with, "No."

"No, Neil and I really are focused on telling the story that's there, and it will come to an end, whether it is in season 3 or season 4," Craig stated.

He further added, "I’m not sure how I can top this, So if there’s more or less of this to happen, other people will carry it forward. And I’ll go make tiny, tiny little things."

The Last of Us, which debuted in January 2023, is slated to be released its second installment on HBO on April 13, 2025.

In the series, renowned Bollywood figures, Kaitlyn Dever, Neil Druckmann, Gabriel Luna, Craig Mazin, Young Mazino, Isabela Merced, Pedro Pascal, and Bella Ramsey will be seen in the leading roles. 

