Morgan Wallen shocks fans by leaving 'SNL' after promoting new album  

  • by Web Desk
  • March 30, 2025
Morgan Wallen abruptly left the Saturday Night Live show shortly after promoting his upcoming music album, I’m the Problem at the show.

Before finishing the episode, the singer walked out from Studio 8H after completing his participation in the iconic comedy sketch show. 

Morgan made a guest appearance on SNL on Saturday, March 29, alongside Oscar-winning actress, Mikey Madison, who made her debut in the show.

To conclude the show, Madison took the stage to express her heartfelt gratitude to the cast, saying, "I had a wonderful time."

During her speech, Morgan whispered in the actress' ear, before stepping off stage.

However, it is unclear why the singer had to leave the show last minute.

The 31-year-old American singer performed the title track of his new album, I’m the Problem, for the first time in the show.

He returned to SNL after five years, having last appeared on the program in 2020.

The representatives of the country singer have not confirmed the reason for his early departure.

Morgan Wallen is scheduled to release his latest album, I’m the Problem, on May 16.

