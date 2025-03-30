Richard Chamberlain dead: ‘Shogun, Thorn Birds’ star passes away at 90

Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90 after suffering a complicated stroke in Waimanalo, Hawaii.
The veteran star, known for roles in Dr. Kildare, Shogun and The Thorn Birds, left the Hollywood industry mourning on Saturday night, March 29, 2025.
His publicist Harlan Boll told The Hollywood Reporter, “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now.”
Richard’s former longtime partner Martin Rabbett said in a statement, “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”
The late actor has starred in plenty of movies during his stellar acting career including Petulia, Three Musketeers films, King Solomon’s Mines and Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold.
Richard earned a best actor Golden Globe and Emmy nomination for Shogun, and took home another Golden Globe for best actor for The Thorn Birds.
Besides acting, he was also a talented singer, and his hit single These Stars Will Shine Tonight, the theme song for Dr. Kildare, earned a spot at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1962.