Entertainment

Richard Chamberlain dead: ‘Shogun, Thorn Birds’ star passes away at 90

Richard Chamberlain dies after suffering a painful stroke on March 29, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
Richard Chamberlain dead: ‘Shogun, Thorn Birds’ star passes away at 90
Richard Chamberlain dead: ‘Shogun, Thorn Birds’ star passes away at 90

Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90 after suffering a complicated stroke in Waimanalo, Hawaii.

The veteran star, known for roles in Dr. Kildare, Shogun and The Thorn Birds, left the Hollywood industry mourning on Saturday night, March 29, 2025.

His publicist Harlan Boll told The Hollywood Reporter, “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now.”

Richard’s former longtime partner Martin Rabbett said in a statement, “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

The late actor has starred in plenty of movies during his stellar acting career including Petulia, Three Musketeers films, King Solomon’s Mines and Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold.

Richard earned a best actor Golden Globe and Emmy nomination for Shogun, and took home another Golden Globe for best actor for The Thorn Birds.

Besides acting, he was also a talented singer, and his hit single These Stars Will Shine Tonight, the theme song for Dr. Kildare, earned a spot at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1962.

'The Last of Us 2' creator shares exciting details about upcoming series
'The Last of Us 2' creator shares exciting details about upcoming series
Morgan Wallen shocks fans by leaving 'SNL' after promoting new album
Morgan Wallen shocks fans by leaving 'SNL' after promoting new album
Billie Eilish pens moving note for mom Maggie Braid on her 66th birthday
Billie Eilish pens moving note for mom Maggie Braid on her 66th birthday
Lana Del Rey hints at new music with ‘Henry, Come On’ before album release
Lana Del Rey hints at new music with ‘Henry, Come On’ before album release
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after ‘Levitating’ lawsuit win
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after ‘Levitating’ lawsuit win
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Gracie Abrams at Billboard Women Awards
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Gracie Abrams at Billboard Women Awards
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming moment with son Phoenix in new video
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming moment with son Phoenix in new video
Mikey Madison makes hosting debut on 'SNL' after bagging first Oscar award
Mikey Madison makes hosting debut on 'SNL' after bagging first Oscar award
Dua Lipa drops adorable snap with mom Anesa to mark Mother’s Day
Dua Lipa drops adorable snap with mom Anesa to mark Mother’s Day
Jennifer Garner reunites with ’13 Going on 30’ costar Judy Greer for new show
Jennifer Garner reunites with ’13 Going on 30’ costar Judy Greer for new show
Jenna Ortega swoons over ‘Wednesday’ co-star Lady Gaga
Jenna Ortega swoons over ‘Wednesday’ co-star Lady Gaga
David Beckham honors Victoria with rare family photos in early Mother’s Day tribute
David Beckham honors Victoria with rare family photos in early Mother’s Day tribute