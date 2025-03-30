Entertainment

Billie Eilish pens moving note for mom Maggie Braid on her 66th birthday

Billie Eilish paid touching birthday tribute to her mother to mark her 66th birthday celebrations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
Billie Eilish pens moving note for mom Maggie Braid on her 66th birthday
Billie Eilish pens moving note for mom Maggie Braid on her 66th birthday  

Billie Eilish paid moving tribute to her mother and popular actress, Maggie Baird, on her 66th birthday.

The BLUE hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to honour her mom on her special day, as her mother turned 66th on March 29, 2025.

Billie dropped an adorable photo of Maggie, who was seen posing for a camera seemingly during their outing.

The Grammy-winning artist penned a touching note for her mother that read, "Birthday girl, love you endlessly mama @maggiembarid."

Related: Billie Eilish presents big accolade to Gracie Abrams at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards 

Billie Eilish pens moving note for mom Maggie Braid on her 66th birthday

Another slide showed a throwback snapshot featuring little Billie with Maggie.

The popstar released another picture of Maggie from her younger days, the popular singer wrote, "hottie" over the frame. 

In an old interview with People, Billie gushed about her mother and how she inspired her to pursue her career in the musical industry.

"We, as people, hope for change, but often we just think it and say it. My mom is one of those people who do it, and that's so amazing to me," the Ocean Eyes hitmaker noted.

For those unaware, Billie Eilish's mother Maggie Braid is an American actress, voice artist, and singer.

Related: Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff spark dating rumors with NYC outing  

She was known for her iconic roles in Another World, Friends, The X-Files, Bones, and Six Feet Under.   

Morgan Wallen shocks fans by leaving 'SNL' after promoting new album
Morgan Wallen shocks fans by leaving 'SNL' after promoting new album
Lana Del Rey hints at new music with ‘Henry, Come On’ before album release
Lana Del Rey hints at new music with ‘Henry, Come On’ before album release
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after ‘Levitating’ lawsuit win
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after ‘Levitating’ lawsuit win
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Gracie Abrams at Billboard Women Awards
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Gracie Abrams at Billboard Women Awards
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming moment with son Phoenix in new video
Paris Hilton shares heartwarming moment with son Phoenix in new video
Mikey Madison makes hosting debut on 'SNL' after bagging first Oscar award
Mikey Madison makes hosting debut on 'SNL' after bagging first Oscar award
Dua Lipa drops adorable snap with mom Anesa to mark Mother’s Day
Dua Lipa drops adorable snap with mom Anesa to mark Mother’s Day
Jennifer Garner reunites with ’13 Going on 30’ costar Judy Greer for new show
Jennifer Garner reunites with ’13 Going on 30’ costar Judy Greer for new show
Jenna Ortega swoons over ‘Wednesday’ co-star Lady Gaga
Jenna Ortega swoons over ‘Wednesday’ co-star Lady Gaga
David Beckham honors Victoria with rare family photos in early Mother’s Day tribute
David Beckham honors Victoria with rare family photos in early Mother’s Day tribute
Kim Kardashian focused on kids’ safety despite Kanye West drama
Kim Kardashian focused on kids’ safety despite Kanye West drama
Shakira introduces special companion during LMYNL World Tour
Shakira introduces special companion during LMYNL World Tour