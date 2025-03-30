Billie Eilish pens moving note for mom Maggie Braid on her 66th birthday  

Billie Eilish paid moving tribute to her mother and popular actress, Maggie Baird, on her 66th birthday.
The BLUE hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to honour her mom on her special day, as her mother turned 66th on March 29, 2025.
Billie dropped an adorable photo of Maggie, who was seen posing for a camera seemingly during their outing.
The Grammy-winning artist penned a touching note for her mother that read, "Birthday girl, love you endlessly mama @maggiembarid."
Another slide showed a throwback snapshot featuring little Billie with Maggie.
The popstar released another picture of Maggie from her younger days, the popular singer wrote, "hottie" over the frame.
In an old interview with People, Billie gushed about her mother and how she inspired her to pursue her career in the musical industry.
"We, as people, hope for change, but often we just think it and say it. My mom is one of those people who do it, and that's so amazing to me," the Ocean Eyes hitmaker noted.
For those unaware, Billie Eilish's mother Maggie Braid is an American actress, voice artist, and singer.
She was known for her iconic roles in Another World, Friends, The X-Files, Bones, and Six Feet Under.