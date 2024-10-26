Prince William supports Princess Kate in changing royal tradition

As Christmas approaches, Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing to embrace a more relaxed holiday atmosphere.
The couple is reportedly looking to shift away from certain royal customs in favour of a celebration that reflects their personal values and family traditions.
Catherine who has just has completed her chemotherapy treatment reportedly finds certain royal holiday customs, especially those practiced at Sandringham, a bit “weird” and is considering a more familiar approach for her family this Christmas.
According to insiders, she and Prince William may host a Christmas celebration with the Middleton family at Anmer Hall, aiming for a more relaxed, personal atmosphere.
An insider suggests that this low-key gathering could even include some light social media updates, showing the family in casual holiday moments like “eating chocolate and watching TV.”
Such glimpses would be “a very effective way of showing how normal Christmas is at Anmer Hall compared to what we hear about at Sandringham,” the source claims.
William, it seems, is fully on board, “enthusiastic about embracing Kate’s much more normal conception of Christmas.”
Sources note that the couple's more relaxed take on Christmas may serve a dual purpose, aligning with their "normal" public image.
As one communications executive told the Daily Beast, “William and Kate have made an incredibly successful brand out of being normal and boring, but the crazy royal customs at Christmas threaten all that.” With the couple preparing to take on future roles, “it’s not surprising they want to change the narrative.”
One particular tradition, gift-giving on Christmas Eve, is reportedly something Kate finds strange.
“Kate has always found the presents on Christmas Eve thing weird,” a friend of the couple shared, adding that “it is definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things.”
Although this custom may persist at Sandringham this year, things at Anmer Hall are expected to be “much more relaxed and have a middle-class flavor.”
The source concluded, “You can bet your bottom dollar they will be doing proper presents for each other and the kids there on Christmas Day.”