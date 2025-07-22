Royal Hashemite Court offers peeks into King Abdullah’s new engagement

King Abdullah met with Prime Minister Mark Carney during his working visit to Canada.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Monday, July 21, the Royal Hashemite Court shared an update on the Monarch’s working trip to the maple country.

In the post, they reported that King Abdullah II had a meeting with PM Carney in Ottawa and also shared peeks into the high-stakes session.

During the meeting, the Jordanian King and the Canadian PM had a discussion on ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Briefing about the meeting, the Royals penned, “During discussions on ways to bolster the partnership between #Jordan and #Canada, and the latest regional developments, His Majesty King Abdullah II meets with Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa.

The post included two photos from the high-profile meeting, showing both King Abdullah and PM Carney in black suits, appearing to exchange a few words.

In the background, the Jordanian and Canadian flags were visible.

This update by the Royal Hashemite Court comes hours after they shared that the King will be meeting Mark Carney.

“His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to meet with Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney today, during a working visit to Ottawa,” they stated.

King Abdullah has been reigning Jordan since February 7, 1999.

