Princess Anne makes regal arrival at Royal Welsh Show in helicopter


The Royal Welsh Show has kicked off its opening morning and Princess Anne made a regal arrival by a helicopter at the prestigious agricultural event held in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

Upon arrival on Monday, June 16, the Princess Royal was driven to the showground where she walked through the crowds to the annual general meeting of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth at the International Pavilion.

Princess Anne made the visit in her capacity as a president of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth.

She was then introduced to show officials and the First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan, by the chair of the Royal Welsh Council, Nicola Davies.

For the event, Her Royal Highness rocked a camel jacket and brown trousers which she accessorized with her hair in her traditional French pleat.

The 74-years-old royal then enjoyed lunch and a short tour of the showground, where she expected to visit the main show rings.

This year’s Royal Welsh Show, hosted by the feature county of Caernarfon, was officially opened by a renowned broadcaster and journalist Dei Tomos.

The show will also be marking a significant milestone as the Farmer’s Union of Wales celebrates its 70th anniversary, having been formed in 1955.

Princess Anne’s appearance marks as her seventh visit to the Royal Welsh Show, having first attended in 1981.

