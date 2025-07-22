Meghan Markle faces accusations after Prince Harry's royal reunion attempt

Meghan Markle faces accusations after Prince Harry's royal reunion attempt 

Meghan Markle is once again facing brutal backlash after her husband, Prince Harry, attempted a reunion with his estranged father, King Charles III.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been scrutinised over the past years, specifically after stepping down from her senior royal title in 2020 alongside her husband, has now been accused of misusing her alleged royal connections for personal gains.

An expert, Phillip Millar, revealed to GB News that Meghan has been exploiting her royalty to boost the sales of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The strategist also claimed that the 43-year-old British Royal Family member’s company is on the verge of failure, which she is attempting to conceal with her esteemed role in the Royal Family.

He further suggested that As Ever was nothing but a way of "Maximising the value from her fame that came from Suits and being a part of the Royal Family."

"They're just milking that for everything they can. You can make short-term money from it, but it's not a long-term strategy," Millar told.

It is pertinent to note that Meghan Markle has launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in March this year, months before Prince Harry’s effort to initiate "peace talks" with King Charles. 

Last week, the tabloids erupted as the Duke of Sussex's special representative held a crucial meeting with His Majesty in London, after five years of royal rift.  

Related
Read more : Royal

Princess Anne makes regal arrival at Royal Welsh Show in helicopter

Princess Anne makes regal arrival at Royal Welsh Show in helicopter
Princess Anne’s appearance at Royal Welsh Show marks as her seventh visit, having first attended in 1980's

Prince George to bear heavy burden as heir to throne after upcoming milestone

Prince George to bear heavy burden as heir to throne after upcoming milestone
Prince George’s upcoming birthday is set to mark a major shift in his and the Waleses’ lives

Queen Mathilde, Princess Elizabeth stun on Belgium’s National Day with family

Queen Mathilde, Princess Elizabeth stun on Belgium’s National Day with family
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde make glamorous appearance at Te Deum ceremony with their four kids

King Charles makes delightful announcement for key Royal's huge milestone

King Charles makes delightful announcement for key Royal's huge milestone
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update about upcoming event in honour of seniour Royal

Royal Family to exhibit late Queen’s 200 iconic items on her 100th birthday

Royal Family to exhibit late Queen’s 200 iconic items on her 100th birthday
Buckingham Palace announces special centenary tribute for late Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne delayed diamond jubilee plans after terrifying horse accident

Princess Anne delayed diamond jubilee plans after terrifying horse accident
The Princess Royal is set to celebrate her 75th birthday on August this year

Prince Albert embraces son after 20th anniversary of the reign speech

Prince Albert embraces son after 20th anniversary of the reign speech
Prince Albert celebrated the 20th anniversary of his regime with Princess Charlene, Crown Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella

King Charles turns down key meeting with prominent world leader in Scotland

King Charles turns down key meeting with prominent world leader in Scotland
His Majesty to host second official state visit in September this year