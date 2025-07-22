Meghan Markle faces accusations after Prince Harry's royal reunion attempt 

Meghan Markle is once again facing brutal backlash after her husband, Prince Harry, attempted a reunion with his estranged father, King Charles III.
The Duchess of Sussex, who has been scrutinised over the past years, specifically after stepping down from her senior royal title in 2020 alongside her husband, has now been accused of misusing her alleged royal connections for personal gains.
An expert, Phillip Millar, revealed to GB News that Meghan has been exploiting her royalty to boost the sales of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
The strategist also claimed that the 43-year-old British Royal Family member’s company is on the verge of failure, which she is attempting to conceal with her esteemed role in the Royal Family.
He further suggested that As Ever was nothing but a way of "Maximising the value from her fame that came from Suits and being a part of the Royal Family."
"They're just milking that for everything they can. You can make short-term money from it, but it's not a long-term strategy," Millar told.
It is pertinent to note that Meghan Markle has launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in March this year, months before Prince Harry’s effort to initiate "peace talks" with King Charles.
Last week, the tabloids erupted as the Duke of Sussex's special representative held a crucial meeting with His Majesty in London, after five years of royal rift.