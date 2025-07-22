Princess Anne, Sir Tim follow Prince William, Kate’s lead for intimate getaway

Princess Anne, Sir Tim follow Prince William, Kate’s lead for intimate getaway
Princess Anne, Sir Tim follow Prince William, Kate’s lead for intimate getaway

Princess Anne and her beloved husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, are following nephew, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s lead on a milestone occasion.

The Princess Royal is set to turn 75 next month and to mark the joyous occasion she and Sir Tim are planning a special intimate getaway just like the Prince and Princess of Wales did for their 14th wedding anniversary.

According to GB News, the royal couple are planning to embark on a customary sailing expedition all alone, without any accompanying staff.

The outlet further reported that Princess Anne and Sir Tim will navigate the waters off western Scotland for around 10 days.

This maritime tradition is a cherished ritual for the sister of King Charles and her husband, who undertake similar voyages each May and August.

"How many couples could go out to sea that often, just the two of them, and still be speaking to each other? She loves it," a friend of the couple told The Sunday Times.

Back in April, the future king and queen undertook a similar two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona without their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple spent their 14th wedding anniversary in the country, where they first met and fell in love.

Related
Read more : Royal

Queen Mathilde, Princess Elizabeth stun on Belgium’s National Day with family

Queen Mathilde, Princess Elizabeth stun on Belgium’s National Day with family
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde make glamorous appearance at Te Deum ceremony with their four kids

King Charles makes delightful announcement for key Royal's huge milestone

King Charles makes delightful announcement for key Royal's huge milestone
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update about upcoming event in honour of seniour Royal

Royal Family to exhibit late Queen’s 200 iconic items on her 100th birthday

Royal Family to exhibit late Queen’s 200 iconic items on her 100th birthday
Buckingham Palace announces special centenary tribute for late Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne delayed diamond jubilee plans after terrifying horse accident

Princess Anne delayed diamond jubilee plans after terrifying horse accident
The Princess Royal is set to celebrate her 75th birthday on August this year

Prince Albert embraces son after 20th anniversary of the reign speech

Prince Albert embraces son after 20th anniversary of the reign speech
Prince Albert celebrated the 20th anniversary of his regime with Princess Charlene, Crown Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella

King Charles turns down key meeting with prominent world leader in Scotland

King Charles turns down key meeting with prominent world leader in Scotland
His Majesty to host second official state visit in September this year

Prince Harry ‘disinterested’ by Prince William’s presence around him

Prince Harry ‘disinterested’ by Prince William’s presence around him
Prince Harry struggles to maintain friendship with the 'Saturday Night Fever' star John Travolta

Prince Harry 'struggles' with Meghan Markle after King Charles peace talks

Prince Harry 'struggles' with Meghan Markle after King Charles peace talks
King Charles and Prince Harry's representatives met each other in London for a possible royal reconciliation