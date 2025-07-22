Princess Anne, Sir Tim follow Prince William, Kate’s lead for intimate getaway

Princess Anne and her beloved husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, are following nephew, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s lead on a milestone occasion.
The Princess Royal is set to turn 75 next month and to mark the joyous occasion she and Sir Tim are planning a special intimate getaway just like the Prince and Princess of Wales did for their 14th wedding anniversary.
According to GB News, the royal couple are planning to embark on a customary sailing expedition all alone, without any accompanying staff.
The outlet further reported that Princess Anne and Sir Tim will navigate the waters off western Scotland for around 10 days.
This maritime tradition is a cherished ritual for the sister of King Charles and her husband, who undertake similar voyages each May and August.
"How many couples could go out to sea that often, just the two of them, and still be speaking to each other? She loves it," a friend of the couple told The Sunday Times.
Back in April, the future king and queen undertook a similar two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona without their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The couple spent their 14th wedding anniversary in the country, where they first met and fell in love.