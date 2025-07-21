King Abdullah to meet PM Mark Carney during working visit to Canada

King Abdullah has embarked on his working visit to Canada.

On its official Instagram Stories on Monday, July 21, the Royal Hashemite Court shared an update about the Monarch’s latest royal engagement.

In their statement, they reported that King Abdullah II has embarked on a working visit to Ottawa during which he will meet the Canadian PM, Mark Carney.

“His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to meet with Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney today, during a working visit to Ottawa,” they stated.

During their meeting, the Jordanian King and the Canadian Prime Minister will have a discussion on bilateral ties and cooperation to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

P.C. Instagram/rhcjo
Mark Carney is the 24th Prime Minister of Canada, who assumed office on March 14, 2025.

After his appointment, King Abdullah congratulated him on an official phone call, wishing Carney success as he stepped into a major role.

The official website of the Jordanian Royals noted at that time, “His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.”

They continued, “His Majesty congratulated the prime minister on his appointment, wishing him success, and the people of Canada further progress and prosperity. The King expressed Jordan’s readiness to further enhance the deep-rooted ties with Canada.”

For those unaware, King Abdullah II has been reigning Jordan since February 7, 1999.

